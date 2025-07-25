BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.08%)
BOP 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.69%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.5%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.78%)
GCIL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 154.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.19%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 82.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
NBP 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
PAEL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
POWER 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
PRL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,315 Increased By 71.2 (0.5%)
BR30 39,989 Increased By 165.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 139,198 Increased By 505.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 42,587 Increased By 172.5 (0.41%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei falls as traders lock in gains after US trade deal rally

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 10:53am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Friday, halting a two-day advance that brought the index to the brink of a record, as traders locked in gains spurred by a newly inked trade deal with the United States.

The Nikkei 225 Index was down 0.4% at 41,655, as of 0145 GMT. The broader Topix, which hit an all-time high on Thursday, dropped 0.5% earlier in the day.

The trade deal, announced late on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, reduced a reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods and autos-specific levies to 15% from the 25% Washington had threatened previously.

Shares of industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric dropped 5.3%, shedding a steep three-day advance. Mitsubishi Motors plunged 8% after the automaker reported an 84% drop in first-quarter operating profit.

A Nomura Securities analyst said there were signs the market was “overheating.” The Nikkei’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI), a technical measure for an investment momentum, reached 77.8 on Thursday, the highest since the stock gauge hit its all-time high of 41,889.16 in July 2024.

There were 60 advancers in the Nikkei index against 164 decliners.

The largest losers by percentage in the index were Shin-Etsu Chemical, down 9.2%, followed by Mitsubishi Motors.

The biggest gainers were motor maker Nidec, up 2.6%, followed by chip industry supplier Disco, which rose 2.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei falls as traders lock in gains after US trade deal rally

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Read more stories