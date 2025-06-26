AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-06-26

Japan’s Nikkei ends at over 4-month high

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a more than four-month high on Wednesday, as chip-related stocks tracked overnight gains of their US peers.

The Nikkei rose 0.39% to 38,942.07, its highest closing level since February 19, after flitting between modest gains and losses.

The broader Topix inched up 0.03% at 2,782.24.

“The Nikkei swayed between gains and losses today as investors tried to book profits from gains in the previous session,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“But the index is showing an upside trend now, so as long as we do not see any negative news, investors want to buy stocks to cover their short positions.”

The Nikkei snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement late Monday.

The truce appeared fragile: Both Israel and Iran took hours to acknowledge they had accepted the ceasefire and accused each other of violating it.

Still, investors viewed the ceasefire rhetoric as a sign of de-escalating tensions, pushing the US stocks up more than 1% overnight.

