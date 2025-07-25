BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.79%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.19%)
GCIL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
HUBC 155.10 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.65%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
NBP 124.30 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.84%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
POWER 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,385 Increased By 692.8 (0.5%)
KSE30 42,631 Increased By 216.2 (0.51%)
India’s equity benchmarks to open flat as market weighs UK trade pact

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 08:33am

India’s equity benchmarks are expected to open little changed on Friday as investors weigh the newly signed trade pact with Britain, which will cut tariffs of goods ranging from textiles to whisky and cars.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,993.5 points as of 8:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near Thursday’s close of 25,062.1.

“Signing of the India-UK FTA, which is expected to boost bilateral trade by about $34 billion annually, is hugely significant in the present context when India is eager to reach a deal with the U.S. on trade and tariffs,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Shares of textiles, automakers, leather, footwear and other companies will be in focus as UK exports become duty-free.

While the India-UK agreement should boost sentiment, the market is unlikely to see major upside until there is clarity on U.S. trade negotiations, analysts said.

India is making “fantastic” progress in talks with Washington, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Reuters on Thursday, but played down the importance of deadlines.

Earlier this week, two Indian government sources said prospects for an interim deal before U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline had dimmed amid deadlock over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products.

