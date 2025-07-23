India’s stock benchmarks end flat

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks ended little changed on Tuesday, as the post-earnings surge in Zomato parent Eternal was offset by a drop in Reliance Industries and uncertainty over a trade deal with the United States.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.12% to 25,060.9 points, while the BSE Sensex ended 0.02% lower at 82,186.81 on the day.

The prospects of an interim trade deal between India and the US before Washington’s August 1 deadline have dimmed, with talks deadlocked over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, Reuters reported, citing two Indian government sources.

“Until there is clarity on India-US trade deal, we are likely to continue seeing stock-specific action based on earnings,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities.