BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.31 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
DCL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
DGKC 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.2%)
FCCL 45.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
MLCF 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.51%)
NBP 124.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.37%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.67%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.21%)
SSGC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,345 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,751 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 139,680 Increased By 260.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 42,734 Increased By 80.7 (0.19%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-23

India’s stock benchmarks end flat

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks ended little changed on Tuesday, as the post-earnings surge in Zomato parent Eternal was offset by a drop in Reliance Industries and uncertainty over a trade deal with the United States.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.12% to 25,060.9 points, while the BSE Sensex ended 0.02% lower at 82,186.81 on the day.

The prospects of an interim trade deal between India and the US before Washington’s August 1 deadline have dimmed, with talks deadlocked over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, Reuters reported, citing two Indian government sources.

“Until there is clarity on India-US trade deal, we are likely to continue seeing stock-specific action based on earnings,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities.

BSE Sensex Zomato India’s stock US trade deal

Comments

200 characters

India’s stock benchmarks end flat

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Sindh Auqaf Dept: AGP ‘uncovers’ Rs423m irregularities

Read more stories