BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-25

India’s miscalculation and Pakistan’s strategic victory

Qamar Bashir Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 06:40am

In a defining moment of South Asian military history, the May 2025 conflict marked a dramatic shift in the regional power balance.

A far smaller and economically constrained Pakistan demonstrated not only military and technological parity with India, but also surpassed its rival in strategic planning, diplomatic agility, and psychological warfare. What began as an act of hubris by New Delhi ended in national humiliation, with Islamabad emerging stronger and more respected on the global stage.

India’s offensive—initiated under the assumption of swift success and limited backlash — turned into a monumental miscalculation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, buoyed by inflated domestic support and a self-image of regional dominance, underestimated Pakistan’s preparedness and resolve.

He hoped to win quick political dividends through a show of force, especially ahead of crucial elections. But Pakistan did not respond as expected.

Instead of reacting impulsively, Islamabad bided its time. It waited for international consensus to identify India as the aggressor. This restraint, seen as both wise and mature, allowed Pakistan to garner global sympathy while preparing a precise and proportionate response. When the counterstrike came, it was devastating — not in scale, but in effect.

Pakistan’s military response was measured, disciplined, and surgically executed, exposing India’s vulnerabilities without breaching international law or targeting civilians.

Pakistan’s advanced capabilities — especially in electronic warfare, missile guidance, and air defense—were not just noticed by India, but also by Washington.

The United States, viewing India as a strategic ally and regional counterweight to China, was jolted by intelligence reports detailing the scope and sophistication of Pakistan’s retaliation plans. The potential damage to India, had Pakistan fully unleashed its military might, was deemed catastrophic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

South Asia Pakistan and India Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

India’s miscalculation and Pakistan’s strategic victory

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

President hails China’s role in socio-economic uplift

Overall security environment: OICCI survey reveals measurable improvement

Govt mulling asking CCP to take action against vanaspati makers?

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

KP CM says his govt will no longer tolerate presence of ‘Good Taliban’

Read more stories