FDI fatigue: the exit behind the entry

FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows are up, but so is the number of investors heading for the exits. This alarming paradox reflects a crisis not just of capital but of confidence. Beneath encouraging headlines lies a deeper, unresolved trust deficit. Pakistan’s economic foundation is showing cracks, and the latest FY25 data from the State Bank of Pakistan reveals troubling undercurrents.

Gross FDI inflows rose 27 percent, from USD 3.17 billion in FY24 to USD 4.03 billion in FY25. Net FDI posted a modest 4.7 percent increase, from USD 2.35 billion to USD 2.46 billion. At first glance, these numbers suggest forward momentum. However, FDI inflows in isolation, without retention or reinvestment, can be dangerously misleading.

Total foreign investment declined 8 percent year-on-year, falling from USD 1.96 billion to USD 1.81 billion. More significantly, foreign private investment dropped 14.8 percent, from USD 2.47 billion to USD 2.10 billion, a clear indicator of declining investor confidence in Pakistan’s long-term potential.

Adding to the concern, multiple global firms have quietly exited the Pakistani market in recent quarters, an unmistakable red flag for those who read beyond the data. Yes, capital is still entering, but commitment is not.

Portfolio investment, often a key indicator of investor sentiment, flipped dramatically, from an inflow of USD 120 million in FY24 to an outflow of USD 355 million in FY25. This USD 475 million reversal is more than a statistical shift; it reflects anxiety, rising uncertainty, and a loss of faith in the country’s policy direction.

Even more concerning is the 92 percent spike in repatriation of profits and capital, rising from USD 818.4 million to USD 1.57 billion. This is not a signal of routine profit-taking; it is a silent vote of no-confidence.

Although foreign public investment outflows declined by 41 percent, from USD 503 million to USD 295 million, this solitary metric cannot disguise the broader withdrawal. It is akin to celebrating a drop in rainfall during a storm; technically true, but contextually hollow.

Since the beginning of the year, this writer consistently forecasted that the end result for total FDI would remain flat despite a positive intent. As part of his personal and professional responsibility, and in line with his faith and values, he has consistently shared critical but constructive feedback with decision-makers, grounded in data. Sadly, all forecasts over the past three years have proven correct.

What was initiated was not mere commentary; it was a principled stance. We chose not to hide behind slogans or political correctness, but instead offered bold, honest, and actionable recommendations to reform Pakistan’s investment climate and rebuild investor confidence. Regrettably, the current direction remains flawed.

Unless serious course correction begins now, next year may bring even more disappointing outcomes. God forbid, if those in charge continue ignoring candid advice and cling to flawed, reactive policies, the damage will only deepen.

In contrast, peer economies like Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and countries across Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are moving forward. They are attracting sustained, long-term foreign investment through credible policies, regulatory stability, and visible reforms. Pakistan, on the other hand, is falling off the radar of serious global investors.

We are not just losing investment; we are losing investor trust. We are slipping on the credibility index of the global economy.

Capital may still trickle in, but conviction is walking out. While some investors chase distressed assets or short-term arbitrage opportunities, few are placing long-term bets on Pakistan. The investment climate remains fragile, plagued by institutional inconsistency, policy U-turns, and volatile governance.

Trust is not built on spread sheets; it’s built on stability, predictability, and the rule of law. Investors ask: Will the tax regime change overnight? Will contracts be enforced? Will profit repatriation be allowed without last-minute hurdles?

In Pakistan, these questions often go unanswered, or worse, unacknowledged. Sudden tax impositions, retroactive policy changes, regulatory uncertainty, and political disruptions continue to weaken the country’s investment appeal.

Attracting FDI is not enough. Retaining and growing it demands deep structural reform. We need a rules-based system where investor rights are safeguarded, repatriation is clear and consistent, and institutions operate autonomously, free from political interference.

Now is the time for course correction, not cosmetics. Pakistan must engage in a brutally honest, data-driven evaluation of its investment performance. Misleading narratives, inflated projections, and hollow propaganda have no place in the rebuilding process.

What is urgently needed is a complete restructuring of the investment ecosystem. This includes dismantling systemic inefficiencies, enhancing transparency, and restoring institutional continuity. Global investor expectations must be addressed through credible governance and policy continuity.

This demands the appointment of competent, credible, and globally respected professionals, not political placeholders, to lead investment efforts. We must empower those who can truly inspire confidence.

We may win headlines with numbers. But permanence is built on trust. And trust, once lost, is the hardest currency to recover.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025