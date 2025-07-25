Across-the-board gains lift Sri Lanka shares

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday for the fifth straight session, aided by gains across all sectors.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.71% at 19,379.24. Information technology was the top sub-sector percentage gainer on the day.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Commercial Development Company were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 66.67% and 35.35%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 354.6 million shares from 235.3 million in the previous session.