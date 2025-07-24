BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada pension fund to pocket $631 million from India mall JV exit

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 09:57pm

Canada’s biggest pension fund will exit a joint venture with India’s Phoenix Mills in a cash deal worth 54.49 billion rupees ($630.9 million), the mall operator said on Thursday.

CPP Investments’ exit comes at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers are grappling with reducing footfalls and increasing competition from e-commerce platforms.

The rise of quick-commerce platforms - which deliver food, groceries, home decor and even electronics under 10 minutes - has exacerbated this trend.

The deal, which involves CPP’s sale of a 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers, gives Phoenix Mills full control of the Phoenix MarketCity mall in the South Indian city of Bengaluru.

Island Star - a joint venture the two entities formed in 2017 - also operates three other malls and two commercial office spaces in Bengaluru, Indore and Pune through its units.

Phoenix will use its surplus cash and debt to fund the deal. CPP Investments will receive the payment in four tranches over the next three years.

Cash flow from Island Star to Phoenix is expected to be more efficient post-deal and result in an up to four-fold surge in core profit over time, the mall operator said.

Traditional retailers have reported a drop in frequency of customer visits to stores and a subsequent decline in foot traffic, with the trend steeper in top urban markets and across larger store formats, a report by PwC said.

e commerce Phoenix Mills CPP Investment

Comments

200 characters

Canada pension fund to pocket $631 million from India mall JV exit

S&P Global upgrades Pakistan’s credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’; outlook stable

SBP foreign exchange reserves fall by $69mn, now stand at $14.46bn

WWE star Hulk Hogan dies at 71, US media reports

Army major, sepoy martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung operation: ISPR

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

JLL steps down as advisor for Roosevelt Hotel transaction citing conflict of interest

Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

KSE-100 loses 562 points on profit-taking

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Read more stories