Army major, sepoy martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung operation: ISPR

A Pakistan Army major and sepoy were martyred, while three terrorists were killed in exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Mastung district, the military’s media wing reported on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, a day ago.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal (age: 31 years, resident of District Khushab), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat along with another brave son of soil Sepoy Nazam Hussain (age: 22 years, resident of District Jhelum),” the ISPR said.

It said a sanitisation operation was being conducted to “eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

The security forces recently killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and then a sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Kalat.

The incidents of terrorism have surged in the restive Balochistan region for quite some time.

A terrorist attack on Jaffar Express train in the province claimed lives of more than two dozen passengers earliers this year.