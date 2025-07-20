13 terrorists killed in separate operations in Malakand, Kalat: ISPR

Security forces have killed 13 Indian-backed terrorists during separate operations in Kalat and Malakand districts, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kalat.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was launched on July 19-20 based on reports about the presence of militants linked to “Indian proxy network Fitna al Hindustan.”

Security forces effectively engaged the hideout, and following an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were “sent to hell,” the ISPR said in its statement.

The slain terrorists were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the area. A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, it said.

A follow-up sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threat, the military said, adding that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to root out “Indian-sponsored terrorism” and reaffirm the nation’s resolve to bring perpetrators to justice.

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

Meanwhile, nine Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, while eight others were apprehended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand region.

“From 16-20 July 2025, a joint intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces along with police, Levies, CTD and district administration in Malakand district, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

The security forces surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and “after intense multiple fire exchanges nine Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while eight khwarij were apprehended”.

Two hideouts used by khwarij were also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the State’s counter terrorism efforts,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

The development comes days after a Pakistan Army officer was martyred while three terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed outfit Fitna al Hindustan were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district.

