BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

13 terrorists killed in separate operations in Malakand, Kalat: ISPR

  • Nine terrorists killed, eight others apprehended in Malakand, says ISPR
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 06:57pm

Security forces have killed 13 Indian-backed terrorists during separate operations in Kalat and Malakand districts, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kalat.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was launched on July 19-20 based on reports about the presence of militants linked to “Indian proxy network Fitna al Hindustan.”

Security forces effectively engaged the hideout, and following an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were “sent to hell,” the ISPR said in its statement.

The slain terrorists were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the area. A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, it said.

A follow-up sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threat, the military said, adding that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to root out “Indian-sponsored terrorism” and reaffirm the nation’s resolve to bring perpetrators to justice.

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

Meanwhile, nine Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, while eight others were apprehended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand region.

“From 16-20 July 2025, a joint intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces along with police, Levies, CTD and district administration in Malakand district, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

The security forces surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and “after intense multiple fire exchanges nine Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while eight khwarij were apprehended”.

Two hideouts used by khwarij were also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the State’s counter terrorism efforts,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

The development comes days after a Pakistan Army officer was martyred while three terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed outfit Fitna al Hindustan were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district.

The development comes days after a Pakistan Army officer was martyred while three terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed outfit Fitna al Hindustan were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district.

ISPR terrorists killed Kalat operation

Comments

200 characters

13 terrorists killed in separate operations in Malakand, Kalat: ISPR

PM terms C/A surplus ‘historic milestone’

Eight Karachiites, including two young brothers, killed in road mishaps

BNP chief Akhtar Mengal barred from traveling abroad, offloaded at Quetta airport

Interior Minister Naqvi arrives in Kabul on day-long visit

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

Read more stories