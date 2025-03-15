DG ISPR addresses media: India ‘main sponsor’ behind train hijacking

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has accused India of being the primary sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan.

His statement came in response to the recent attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, which left 26 passengers dead and several others injured.

Addressing a press conference alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Lt Gen Chaudhry stated that the attack on Jaffar Express and other past terrorist incidents in Balochistan were part of India’s ongoing policy to destabilise Pakistan.

The attack, which took place on March 11, was claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The militants blew up train tracks, held hostage over 440 passengers, and engaged security forces in a prolonged standoff in Bolan district.

The DG ISPR revealed that 26 passengers were martyred in the attack, including 18 security personnel from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC), three officials from Pakistan Railways, and five civilians. In addition, 37 passengers sustained injuries.

Before the train ambush, the terrorists had attacked an FC picket, where three FC soldiers embraced martyrdom. During the military’s counter-operation, all 33 attackers were neutralised in a complex 36-hour mission.

Lt Gen Chaudhry criticised the Indian media for spreading misinformation and propaganda through fake videos.

He accused Indian media of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create fabricated visuals and misleading narratives about the Jaffar Express attack. “Indian media tried to manipulate the situation by broadcasting fake videos and repurposing old terrorist footage,” he said. “While our security forces were engaged in a rescue mission, Indian media was running a parallel propaganda campaign.”

The DG ISPR disclosed that the attackers were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan. Intelligence reports confirmed that terrorist commanders, previously imprisoned in Afghanistan, had been released and were actively involved in planning attacks against Pakistan. “Among the terrorists was a key individual who had previously served in the Afghan Army,” he added. “They were receiving direct orders from across the border.”

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti also accused India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of orchestrating an alliance between the BLA, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other militant groups to destabilise Pakistan. “We are fighting an intelligence-driven war imposed on Pakistan by RAW and other hostile agencies through Afghan soil,” he stated.

Lt Gen Chaudhry lauded the bravery of security forces. “Our soldiers risked their lives to save innocent civilians from an imminent threat,” he said. “Their detailed planning, foresight, and courage ensured the terrorists did not succeed in their mission.”

During the press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry reiterated the importance of implementing Pakistan’s National Action Plan (NAP) to eradicate terrorism. “After 2004, all political parties and stakeholders came together to create the NAP, which was further revised in recent years,” he said. “It contains 14 critical points that address the root causes of terrorism. Full implementation is the only way to ensure sustainable peace.”

Highlighting the counter-terrorism efforts, he disclosed that 59,775 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in 2024. 11,654 IBOs have already been carried out in 2025. On average, 180 operations are conducted per day. 1,250 terrorists were neutralized in 2024 and 2025. 563 security personnel were martyred in the line of duty.

“Every day, our security forces are making sacrifices to protect Pakistan’s future,” he emphasised. “Children are being orphaned because of this fight, yet our enemies continue to wage war against us.”

The Jaffar Express attack has once again exposed the threats Pakistan faces from external forces, particularly from India and terrorist networks operating from Afghanistan. The military’s swift response prevented further bloodshed, but the loss of innocent lives remains a painful reminder of the ongoing challenges in Balochistan.

With increased intelligence-based operations and the full implementation of the National Action Plan, the government and security forces aim to dismantle terrorist networks and restore long-term peace in the region.

Pakistan’s leadership has called upon the international community to hold those responsible accountable and to take action against the forces sponsoring terrorism in the country.

