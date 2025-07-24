BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JLL steps down as advisor for Roosevelt Hotel transaction citing conflict of interest

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:54pm

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the global real estate advisory firm appointed to steer the privatisation of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, has stepped down from its advisory role, citing a potential conflict of interest, the Privatisation Commission announced on Thursday.

In a formal communication to the government, JLL conveyed its decision to resign from the assignment and offered to return all fees received during its engagement.

The company attributed its withdrawal to increasing interest in the Roosevelt Hotel from its own clients, following the termination of the property’s lease agreement with New York City.

JLL had been appointed as Financial Advisor in January 2024 through a competitive process and was tasked with conducting due diligence and developing transaction structure reports for the proposed privatisation of the historic hotel, owned by Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL).

“JLL has cited heightened interest in Roosevelt Hotel from many of its own clients… [which] has put them in a compromising position,” the commission said, adding that the firm chose to resign “to avoid any perceived or actual conflict of interest.”

In light of JLL’s resignation, the Privatisation Commission said it has initiated the process of hiring a new Financial Advisor on a fast-track basis to ensure continuity of the transaction.

The commission emphasized that the new appointment will build upon the preparatory work already carried out and that the privatisation process will continue in a “transparent and competitive manner.”

The government reaffirmed its commitment to expeditiously conclude the Roosevelt Hotel privatisation, adhering to all legal and regulatory requirements.

The Roosevelt Hotel, located in Manhattan, has long been at the center of privatisation debates in Pakistan, with successive governments considering various options for its future amid fluctuating real estate market dynamics in New York City.

Roosevelt hotel PIACL PIACL assets

Comments

200 characters

JLL steps down as advisor for Roosevelt Hotel transaction citing conflict of interest

SBP reserves fall by $69mn, now stand at $14.46bn

Army major, sepoy martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung operation: ISPR

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

KSE-100 loses 562 points on profit-taking

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets and rockets in deadly border row

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Read more stories