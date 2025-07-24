Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Sons of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan — Sulaiman and Kasim — will soon visit Pakistan, said the PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan on Thursday, adding that they were moving the court to facilitate the meeting between the sons and father.

“Imran’s sons are coming to Pakistan to meet their father and legal channels are being used to make sure the meeting takes place,” she said speaking to media outside the Adiyala jail in Rawalpindi. Imran’s two other sisters and senior lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Barrister Ali Zafar were also present on this occasion.

They had come to the Adiyala jail to attend hearing of the Toshakhana II case, however, they were denied entry into the prison facility, said Raja.

They also said details of the arrival and stay of Imran’s sons cannot be disclosed at present.

Aleema said they are approaching the court to get the required papers, so that the authorities could not deny their meeting, saying that they do not have a meeting paper. “They will stay here as long as they want,” she said, responding to a question about duration of Kasim and Sulaiman’s stay in the country.

She stressed that it is their constitutional right to meet their father and she wants there to be no legal hurdle in this meeting. She said that a petition seeking permission for them to meet can be filed in the high court at any time.

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

Meanwhile, Imran’s sons have launched a campaign in the US to get their father released from jail in Pakistan.

They have met with US special presidential envoy Richard Grenell in California to kick off a campaign to garner international support in this regard.

The brothers first launched a campaign in May, highlighting their father’s imprisonment since August 2023 at Pakistan’s Adiyala jail.

Imran is facing multiple court cases, since his ouster from the Prime Minister’s Office in April 2022 through a no-trust vote, including ongoing trials under the Anti‑Terrorism Act linked to the May 9, 2023, protests. The former prime minister is also serving a sentence related to a £190 million corruption conviction.

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

In a photo shared on X, Richard Grenell stood alongside the Khans and US Commission on International Religious Freedom Vice Chairman Dr Asif Mahmood. Grenell issued a rallying message: “Stay strong… millions around the world are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”

The brothers also met US Representative Joe Wilson, Congressmen Brad Sherman, Andy Harris, Ted Lieu and Bill Huizenga and apprised about the alleged ill-treatment their father was facing in prison cell.