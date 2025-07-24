BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan to play three-Test series in England next summer

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 04:23pm

Pakistan will tour England for a three-match Test series in August-September 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday as part of its home international schedule for next summer.

The series will begin on August 19 at Headingley, Leeds, followed by the second Test at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from August 27, and the third and final Test will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting September 9.

The tour will mark Pakistan’s return to England for a red-ball contest after a gap of nearly three years, as the two sides last met in a Test series in England in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan’s visit is part of a busy home summer for England, which also includes a three-Test series against New Zealand in June.

In addition, India and Sri Lanka will tour England for limited-overs matches following their joint hosting of the ICC T20 World Cup early next year.

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid regional tensions; Asia Cup venue likely to shift

“It’s terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete, and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The upcoming series against Pakistan will be a key part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for both teams. Fixtures and squad details are expected to be announced closer to the tour.

