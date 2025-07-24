BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Sports

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid regional tensions; Asia Cup venue likely to shift

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 02:23pm

In a late reversal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to participate in the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting, opting to join virtually amid regional tensions, Indian media reported on Thursday.

The crucial meeting, scheduled for today in Dhaka under the chairmanship of ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, is set to decide the fate of the 2025 Asia Cup.

India is officially listed as the host of the tournament, which is expected to be held in the T20 format ahead of the ICC World T20 later this year.

Initially, the BCCI had indicated it would boycott the AGM due to strained diplomatic ties with Bangladesh. However, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting sources, that the board had reconsidered and will now attend the meeting online.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following their military skirmish in May. Both cricket boards have been reluctant to play on each other’s soil, as seen during last year’s ICC events, which were played under a hybrid model.

With such political sensitivities in play, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the likely neutral venue for the 2025 Asia Cup, despite India retaining official hosting rights.

Sri Lanka Cricket and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, which had earlier aligned with the BCCI and indicated they would skip the meeting, are also expected to join virtually following India’s shift in position.

The meeting, which began at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time, is currently underway at a hotel in Dhaka. As per the media reports, the quorum is nearly complete, with 24 of the ACC’s 25 members confirming participation.

Naqvi arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and was received by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Mohammad Aminul Islam.

