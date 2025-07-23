BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Age cap set for sports officials as PSB cracks down on non-compliant bodies

BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 07:26pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has introduced a 70-year upper age limit for office-bearers of national sports federations, cancelled the registrations of three non-compliant bodies, and approved key reforms including new funding regulations and an anti-age fraud policy aimed at protecting young athletes.

The decisions were made at the 34th meeting of the PSB Board, held in Islamabad on Wednesday, and chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah Khan, the board said in a statement.

In a major push for transparency and accountability, the Board approved the Sports Funding Regulations, set the groundwork for a contributory pension fund, and mandated that new federations be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

PSB seeks explanation over ‘misleading’ gold medal claim by Netball Federation

The Board cancelled the provisional registrations of the Chuckball, Paragliding & Hand Gliding, and Canoeing federations for failing to submit mandatory documentation after affiliation. Conditional registration was granted to the Basketball, Long Range, and Archery federations, with the Archery Federation also directed to verify its election process through PSB.

The PSB also expressed serious displeasure over the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for its continued failure to provide financial records and funding details.

On the PHF’s potential participation in the FIH Pro League, the Board authorised Rana Sanaullah to take the final decision and communicate with the Prime Minister through a formal letter outlining the federation’s rationale and objectives.

Other key decisions included assigning administrative oversight of futsal to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and referring the Blind Sports Federation’s case to the Panel of Adjudicators. A subcommittee was formed to assess whether mountaineering should be included as a recognised national sport.

The Board also formally approved an anti-age fraud policy for junior athletes, an initiative led by PSB Director General Muhammad Yasser Pirzada, aimed at ensuring merit-based selection and transparency in youth sports.

Welcoming new Board members, Major General Irfan Arshad and Andleeb Sindhu, Rana Sanaullah said their experience would further enhance sports development. He added that presidents of sports federations would be specially invited to upcoming Board meetings to strengthen engagement.

The PSB also moved to align pension matters with federal government policies as it approved the formation of a contributory pension fund to ease the long-term financial burden on the board.

PSB age fraud age limit for sports officials non compliant federations anti fraud policy

Comments

200 characters

Age cap set for sports officials as PSB cracks down on non-compliant bodies

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

Pakistan, Afghanistan ink Preferential Trade Agreement: report

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Read more stories