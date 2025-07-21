PSB imposes strict measures to curb age fraud in junior events

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday declared age fraud in junior-level sports events a serious violation of its Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports, announcing stringent new measures to combat the issue.

According to a notification issued by the PSB, all athletes under the age of 21 participating in junior events must now submit either a National Identity Card (CNIC) or a B-Form, along with names of the selection committee members, dental examinations, and radiological tests.

In addition, medical reports verified by the president and secretary general of the respective sports federation, along with all supporting documents, must be submitted to the PSB for verification.

The notification states that any athlete found submitting fake or suspicious documents will be declared ineligible for participation in training camps, financial assistance, or cash awards. Further disciplinary action may also be taken.

Highlighting international concerns, the PSB underscored that age fraud at the junior level not only leads to unfair competition but also jeopardises the physical safety of athletes and undermines the integrity of sports systems.

The notification highlighted that some athletes allegedly participate in age-specific categories using forged documents, thereby depriving genuine athletes of opportunities and increasing the risk of injuries due to physical mismatches.

The PSB further noted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other global sports bodies have repeatedly emphasised the importance of transparency and integrity in sports, advocating for a zero-tolerance approach to age falsification.

Only athletes who submit verified and accurate documentation will now be eligible to participate in PSB training camps and receive financial support or cash awards, the notification concluded.