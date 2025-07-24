BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
BOP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.38%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CPHL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
DCL 13.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.2%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GCIL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
HUBC 151.87 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.61%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 120.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PREMA 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
PRL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 116.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
TRG 56.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,278 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 39,823 Increased By 85.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 139,089 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,531 Decreased By -97 (-0.23%)
Australian shares flat as tech, energy offset losses in miners, gold stocks

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 10:58am

Australian shares were little changed on Thursday, as gains in tech and energy stocks offset losses in gold and mining counters, while Fortescue jumped on record quarterly shipments and Macquarie fell after posting a drop in first-quarter profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 8,735.90 points as of 0028 GMT, after rising 0.7% on Wednesday.

Energy stocks added 0.3%, with Woodside Energy up 1.5%.

Oil prices advanced on hopes that progress in talks between the U.S. and its key trade partners ahead of the August 1 deadline would ease pressure on the global economy, while a drop in U.S. crude stocks last week signalled solid demand.

Technology stocks rose 0.5%, mirroring gains in overseas peers. ASX-listed shares of Xero grew 0.3%, while those of NEXTDC rose 0.8%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks shed more than 2.5% to lead the benchmark lower, as bullion prices weakened. Northern Star Resources dropped 3%, while Genesis Minerals lost 1.3%.

Financials slid 0.2%, with Macquarie slipping 5% after reporting a first-quarter net profit decline and announcing the departure of Chief Financial Officer Alex Harvey.

The top investment bank was the biggest laggard on the sub-index.

Miners eased 0.2%, as iron ore prices fell.

Rio Tinto dropped 0.4%. In contrast, Fortescue gained more than 5% after fourth-quarter shipments hit the top end of its fiscal 2025 guidance.

In company news, Lynas Rare Earths reported fourth-quarter revenue beat.

The world’s largest producer of rare earth minerals outside China said it had entered into a magnet manufacturing deal with Korea’s JS Link. Shares grew more than 4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,823.99.

