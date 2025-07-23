BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 82.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 172.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.16%)
FCCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 148.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.09%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
PPL 168.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.57%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.05%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,365 Increased By 10.1 (0.07%)
BR30 39,769 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.1%)
KSE100 139,585 Increased By 165 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,719 Increased By 66 (0.15%)
Australia shares climb as miners, energy stocks rally; Woodside jumps on upbeat results

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 12:00pm

Australian shares rose on Wednesday led by miners and energy stocks, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the looming U.S. tariff deadline, while Woodside Energy climbed over 2% after posting stronger-than-expected second-quarter results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 8,708.1 by 0031 GMT. The benchmark ended flat at 8,677.20 points on Tuesday.

With an August 1 deadline for sweeping U.S. import tariffs looming, investors await signs of relief, after Washington announced a trade deal with Japan.

Australia faces a 10% baseline tariff on most exports to the U.S.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s July meeting on Tuesday showed a cautious stance in July, with board members deciding to keep the interest rate unchanged against market expectations, opting to wait for more evidence of a sustained slowdown in inflation.

Local miners led the charge on the benchmark by rising as much as 2.2%, tracking a rise in iron ore prices.

Shares of miners Fortescue were up 2.4%, while BHP and Rio Tinto gained 1.8% and 2.7% respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.8% due to rising oil prices.

Woodside Energy’s shares outpaced the broader sub-index, and were up 2.4%.

The country’s top gas producer reported a stronger-than-expected 8% rise in second-quarter revenue.

Gold stocks also rose 2.2%, tracking a surge in bullion prices.

Shares of gold miners Northern Star Resources and St Barbara were up 2.6% and 2.4% respectively.

Countering gains, the financials sub-index shed 0.2% with shares of National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 0.7% each.

Information technology sub-index also dropped 0.3%, with Australian-listed shares of Xero down 0.8%. Shares of WiseTech Global fell 0.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,790.74.

