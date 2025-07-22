BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall as tariff deadline looms

Reuters Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 05:59pm

LONDON: Oil prices declined for a third consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns the brewing trade war between major crude consumers the United States and the European Union will curb fuel demand growth by reducing economic activity.

Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.68 a barrel at 1219 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.57 a barrel, down 63 cents, or 0.9%.

The August WTI contract expires on Tuesday and the more active September contract was down 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $65.43 a barrel.

“Oil prices fell for a third straight session … as urgency builds in trade negotiations between the U.S. and its partners,” Soojin Kim, an analyst at bank MUFG, said in a note.

The Trump administration has set an August 1 deadline for countries to secure trade deals or face steep tariffs.

The EU is exploring a broader set of possible counter-measures against the United States as prospects for an acceptable trade agreement with Washington fade, according to EU diplomats.

The U.S. has threatened to impose a 30% tariff on EU imports if a deal is not reached.

A weaker dollar has limited some losses for crude as buyers using other currencies are paying relatively less.

Prices have slipped “as trade war concerns offset the support by a softer (U.S. dollar),” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note.

Stronger distillate profit margins due to low inventories are also supporting crude prices.

“The move lower might have seen more momentum if it were not for the continued performance in distillates which continues to be aided by low stocks,” PVM Oil analyst John Evans said in a note.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of analysts showed U.S. crude oil inventories likely fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week to July 18.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall as tariff deadline looms

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

Sugar price hike: NA panel to identify ‘beneficiaries’

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Turkish logistics firm Borusan

Pakistan signs UN agreement on Law of Sea

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

Read more stories