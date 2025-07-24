Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

KARACHI: Haleon has planned to ramp up its investment in Pakistan with an initial outlay of $12 million, aimed at expanding its production capacity. As part of this strategic move, the company will scale up the manufacturing of Panadol to meet the country’s rising demand more efficiently and ensure consistent supply of this essential medicine.

Speaking to media at Haleon’s head office, Qawi Naseer, CEO and General Manager Haleon Pakistan said that the demerger from GSK in 2022 allowed Haleon to focus exclusively on consumer healthcare, besides giving a greater autonomy to invest in local operations, brand innovation, and community impact initiatives.

Haleon is a world leader in consumer health, operating in 170 markets with a portfolio spanning Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, and Therapeutic Skin Health.

He said over the past three years, Haleon has achieved several significant milestones, including the successful launch of locally manufactured Centrum, which now caters to both domestic and export markets. Additionally, the company has committed a $12 million investment to scale up Panadol production to 8 billion tablets annually at the Jamshoro facility to efficiently meet the rising demand, Naseer added.

“We have a broader investment plan to further expand our manufacturing facility; however, these are subject to approvals from the regulatory authorities. We have submitted some plans, once the necessary approvals are secured, we will proceed with additional investments to enhance our production lines accordingly”, he added. He also appreciated the role of DRAP in implementing the industry friendly policies.

He informed that the majority of production of the Haleon is currently serving domestic demand, besides exports to Vietnam and Philippines. In addition, the goal is to export to 19 countries in the next 12-18 months, targeting 10 percent of total sales from exports. In order to enhance the exports, there will be a need to add more production lines, CEO Haleon said.

Naseer emphasized that Pakistan is a land of opportunities, but consistent and sustainable economic policies are essential to attract greater investment. “Organizations like OICCI and PBC are ready to support the government in formulating long-term economic policies spanning at least 5 to 10 years,” he noted. “Such measures will play a key role in restoring investor confidence in Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

Haleon Pakistan is working with 450 employees across the country and a manufacturing facility in Jamshoro, besides regional sales offices in Multan, Lahore, and Islamabad. “Haleon’s transformation journey, exporting Centrum from Jamshoro and scaling local manufacturing, felt like a powerful platform to make a real difference,” he said.

He informed that Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are imported by all healthcare companies in Pakistan, however, the company is actively exploring local sourcing partnerships where feasible, without compromising on quality or compliance.

Naseer encouraged allocation of ?200 million under science and technology for API import substitution and biotech R&D and said that this signals a positive step toward reducing Pakistan’s reliance on imports and aligns with Haleon’s interest in exploring local sourcing partnerships.

However, he expressed concern about the introduction of an 18 percent sales tax on e-commerce transactions, especially since many consumers today rely on online channels to access OTC products like Panadol and Centrum. This could affect affordability and access, he said.

Haleon has also strengthened its CSR footprint through health, education, and clean water initiatives across regions. Through the Health Partner Medical Information (HPMI) platform, Haleon trains healthcare professionals in self-care guidance.

The briefing was part of the activities held to commemorate International Self-Care Day and to celebrate Haleon’s third anniversary as an independent consumer health company. Naseer reaffirmed Haleon’s commitment to empowering individuals to take charge of their everyday health through innovative and accessible self-care solutions.

Haleon’s mission under the commitment to self-care, is to empower individuals to manage their health through trusted products, education, and accessible solutions. With 57.5 percent of healthcare costs in Pakistan paid out-of-pocket, self-care, which is a preventive approach to healthcare, is critical for affordability and access, particularly in underserved areas.

Haleon has taken multiple Initiatives for self-care and supporting healthcare professionals with self-care tools and training, collaborations with TCF, Smile Train, Allay Walay Trust, Oladoc, Marham, and Unicef to promote health equity, nutrition, and oral care and running awareness campaigns focused on preventive healthcare, oral hygiene, and maternal health.

With access to healthcare remaining uneven and often unaffordable in Pakistan, self-care is emerging as a critical public health tool. Haleon is promoting self-care by empowering individuals to take charge of their health through trusted products and credible information, he informed.

In 2024, the Haleon plant launched the “SunPower Survival” project to further increase its renewable energy capacity by an additional 0.38 MWp. Of this, 0.18 MWp was successfully commissioned in 2024, with the remaining 0.2 MWp scheduled for commissioning in 2025.

The site utilized an established third-party waste composting facility to improve waste circularity, converting approximately 31,529 kgs/annually of organic waste into fertilizer, thereby contributing positively to environmental sustainability.

