BML 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
CNERGY 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.24%)
FCCL 46.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
GCIL 26.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 149.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
NBP 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.3%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
PPL 169.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.8%)
PREMA 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
PTC 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SNGP 117.40 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
SSGC 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 56.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 14,333 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,738 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 139,790 Increased By 535.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 42,781 Increased By 152.4 (0.36%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

‘Need for implementing key developments to strength Pak-UK trade ties’

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 06:48am

KARACHI: The Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Aman Pracha has emphasized the need for implementing key developments aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He stated that a trade agreement has been reached between Pakistan and the UK, which seeks to enhance economic cooperation and reduce trade barriers.

Under this agreement, there is a need to establish joint working groups and conduct regular review meetings, focusing on cooperation in areas such as digital trade, renewable energy, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

However, in order to truly boost bilateral trade, a formal Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is essential, Pracha stressed.

He further noted that a “Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement” has also been signed between the two countries, aimed at reinforcing bilateral economic cooperation, exploring trade opportunities, removing barriers, and promoting mutual investment. Pakistan can also benefit from the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), which will help boost exports in sectors like IT, agricultural technology, and pharmaceuticals.

Pracha highlighted the need to engage the Pakistani diaspora in the UK to promote trade between the two countries.

He pointed out that the current trade volume between Pakistan and the UK stands at around £4.7 billion, and that non-tariff barriers affecting this trade must be addressed.

He acknowledged that while negotiating an FTA requires significant resources and time, such an agreement would align with the economic priorities of both nations.

At present, no bilateral FTA exists between Pakistan and the UK, but authorities on both sides are working realistically towards laying the groundwork for a possible future agreement.

Pracha also emphasized that Pakistan’s technology and digital services sector is the most dynamic segment of its economy, and the UK is interested in having more Pakistani tech companies use the UK as a platform to access European and global markets.

British development finance institutions are playing a key role in this effort, helping promote digital infrastructure and financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, UK Export Finance is supporting Pakistani companies looking to expand exports or partner with British firms. He urged the Pakistani government to pay special attention to this opportunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade FPCCI Free Trade Agreement Pakistan and UK Muhammad Aman Pracha Pak UK trade ties

Comments

200 characters

‘Need for implementing key developments to strength Pak-UK trade ties’

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Bridging governance gap for economic growth

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

Read more stories