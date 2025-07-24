BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
ATC issues fresh summons to Omar Ayub

Fazal Sher Published July 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, for not appearing before it in the case registered against him and other PTI leaders.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, issued a summon to the opposition leader in the National Assembly and adjourned the case registered at Shehzad Town police station until today (Thursday).

The judge remarked that the case is adjourned until today (Thursday) so that the other accused can appear before the court.

PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof, Zahid Bashir Dar and other lawyers appeared before the court.

PTI leader Azam Swati filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court, which the court has approved.

The defence counsel argued that all the accused in these cases belongs to different areas, including Mardan and Kashmir; therefore, it would be difficult for them to appear before the court tomorrow.

He said that there is no arrangement for night stay of the accused in Islamabad. The judge remarked that it was the responsibility of the party to arrange their night stay.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate, Ahmed Shehzad Gondal has delayed the announcement of the verdict in two cases registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act, 2024. Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal was expected to deliver the reserved judgment today; however, according to court staff, the decision has not been fully written yet.

Court officials confirmed that the verdict will now be announced today (Thursday).

The cases had been registered at Ramna Police Station, and pertain to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest held on November 26.

Final arguments in both cases were completed on July 18, after which the court had reserved its judgment. The court had indicted the accused in the same cases on January 22 and March 2025.

A total of 80 persons were nominated in these cases, of which, 70 accused have been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court. The court has completed the trial for only eight accused, and the verdict will pertain to these eight accused.

Similarly, another local court has also postponed the announcement of verdicts in a case registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act against PTI workers following PTI’s November 26 protest.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas will also deliver the reserved judgment today (Thursday) in case number 932, which is also related to the November 26 protest.

