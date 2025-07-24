‘Journalists Protection Act’ to address problems facing journalists: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said the “Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Act, 2022” will address the problems including salaries, health, and security under an independent commission.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad on Wednesday along with senators, Shahadat Ali Awan and Palwasha Khan, Mandviwalla said the bill will address the problems of salaries, security, health and others of working journalists.

He said the Senate had unanimously passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Act, 2022, which comes into immediate effect.

He emphasised that “this Act is designed to empower journalists and media professionals to resolve their issues without the need to approach courts, police, or legislators.”

He said that now the journalists would approach the commission to resolve their problems, adding that all political parties of treasury and opposition benches supported the bill in the Senate.

He congratulated the journalistic community on the passage of the bill, stating that “PPP has always prioritised legislation that benefits people across all sectors of society.” He said PPP always struggled for the rights and protection of workers, low grade employees and journalists.

Responding to questions from media persons, Senator Mandviwala confirmed that mechanisms would be put in place to ensure the effective implementation of the journalists’ protection law. “This legislation addresses a wide range of challenges faced by journalists, and if improvements are needed, we are open to amending it further,” he added.

“This is a facilitative — not a regulatory — law for the journalist community,” he clarified. “The PPP legislates for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Senator Mandviwala said that the Senate had also unanimously passed the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) (Amendment) Act, 2024. He underscored the significance of this bill, highlighting Pakistan’s lack of a comprehensive cancer patient registry. “Cancer is a deadly disease, and without data, we cannot understand its true burden. This registry will identify the types of cancer prevalent in different regions and support a national action plan for cancer prevention and treatment.”

Addressing questions about cancer patient registration, Senator Mandviwala recalled the inter-provincial cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Provinces can adopt this legislation as well. The cancer registry will help relevant departments analyse accurate and timely data, he said.

On the broader political situation, Senator Shahadat Awan addressed questions about the administration of oaths for reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He clarified that the Constitution clearly outlines the oath-taking process. The chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) acted constitutionally when he directed the governor to administer the oath, he explained.

Responding to a question on the 18th Constitutional Amendment, Senator Awan said that two major constitutional events took place with complete national consensus — the 1973 Constitution and the 18th Amendment. Any attempt to alter the 18th Amendment is out of question, he stressed.

Commenting on the events of 9th May 2023, Senator Palwasha Khan described them as “shameful” and “an attempt to incite mutiny within the military.” She reiterated that the PPP and its leadership had unequivocally condemned the events.

Senator Palwasha also highlighted that President Asif Ali Zardari is the only civilian president to serve a second term in office, expressing full confidence that he will successfully complete his tenure.

