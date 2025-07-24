BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

PCJCCI to announce initiation of Chinese language courses

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and China and enhancing job prospects for Pakistani workers, the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is soon planning to announce the initiation of Chinese language courses specifically tailored for skilled labourers and professionals seeking employment in China or with Chinese enterprises operating within Pakistan.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI stated during a think tank session held at PCJCCI secretariat yesterday that Pakistani skilled workers and labourers will become far more valuable to Chinese companies if they possess Chinese language proficiency.

He further added that the workers who can communicate effectively in Chinese will have a competitive edge resulting in better job placement, performance, and growth opportunities.

The initiative aims to bridge the communication gap between the Pakistani workforce and Chinese supervisors, engineers, and management teams. With a growing number of Chinese companies investing in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ability to speak and understand Mandarin Chinese is becoming increasingly essential.

CPEC PCJCCI Pakistan and China Economic ties Pak China ties Chinese language courses

