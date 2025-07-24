Sindh govt fully mobilised to deal with rain challenge: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is completely mobilized against the recent rains and the broader impact of climate change in the country. The recent rains have caused severe damage in the north, whereas Sindh has faced torrential rains and damaging floods repeatedly since 2010 and has gained rich experience in coping with such emergency scenarios. If any other province requires assistance, the Sindh government stands ready to provide all possible support.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the administration, under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, is fully alert, with all necessary machinery available around the clock. He stated that, on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all party workers and leadership are standing with the people, and public service remains the top priority. He also assured full coordination and support from the Sindh government in light of the recent visits by the Governor of Punjab.

Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned the unfortunate incident in Balochistan, stating that those involved in the killing of innocent people must be given the strictest punishment. He added that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party strongly denounces such acts of violence and stands in solidarity with the victims. He stated that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party is currently the largest party in the Senate and is actively playing its role in promoting peace, stability, and development at the federal level.

Sharjeel Memon stated that, to address the challenges faced by the business community, the Sindh government has launched an online one-window operation aimed at eliminating red tape. He said that this is a golden opportunity for business in Pakistan, and the Sindh government is making every effort to provide all possible facilities to industrialists and traders.

He said that strict action has been taken regarding the recent building collapse incident in Karachi. Out of 61 extremely dangerous buildings, 59 have already been evacuated. Immediate action is being taken against illegal constructions, and several such structures have been demolished. He added that the Sindh government is providing six months’ rent to affected tenants to ensure they do not face hardships. He appealed to the public to promptly report any illegal constructions, as they pose a serious threat to human lives—something that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Sharjeel Memon said that mega projects in Karachi are progressing rapidly. The Jam Sadiq Bridge is expected to be completed and opened to the public by August, while construction work is also underway on Shahrah-e-Bhutto. The Yellow Line and Red Line BRT projects are nearing completion.

He said that work is being prioritized in the areas where the public is facing inconvenience. The Sindh Chief Minister is holding regular meetings on the K-4 project, which is also expected to be completed soon.

Sharjeel Memon said that while the punishment of a political leader is not a cause for celebration, attacks involving arson and the siege of state property are absolutely unacceptable. He condemned the setting fire to the People’s Bus Service, ambulances, and Quaid-e-Azam’s house, calling it the worst form of terrorism. He emphasized that it is the state’s responsibility to bring such perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law. He said that the mastermind behind the May 9th arson attack is currently in Adiala Jail. While he kept his own children abroad, he took children from ordinary families onto the streets and used them against the state. This is not politics but terrorism, which must be stopped at all costs.

Sharjeel Memon further stated that, for the first time in history, action has been taken against senior government officials involved in illegal constructions. Many constructions were carried out without approved plans, and following surveys, action is being taken against those responsible. Legal proceedings are underway against builders found violating the law to ensure that no one is allowed to jeopardize human lives in the future.

