PSB seeks explanation over ‘misleading’ gold medal claim by Netball Federation

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has sought a written clarification from the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) over what it termed as “misleading claims” regarding the national youth girls team’s standing at the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 in Jeonju, South Korea.

In an official notice issued by the board, the PSB took exception to a PNF letter dated July 9, in which the federation stated the team had secured “first position” in the tournament. The PSB said this language implied a gold medal win, which does not reflect the actual results of the competition.

Further concerns were raised about statements made by PNF Chairman Mudassar Razzaq Arain in televised interviews, where he explicitly referred to a “gold medal” achievement and thanked government officials for their congratulatory messages. A video clip of one such interview, widely circulated on social media, was cited by the board as contributing to a misleading narrative.

According to the PSB, the federation’s assertion was also used to apply for financial rewards under the government’s 2024 Cash Award Policy — an initiative designed to recognize genuine international sporting achievements. The board cautioned that any misrepresentation of results could undermine the integrity of the policy and future disbursements.

The PSB has directed the PNF to submit a detailed written response within three days. Failure to comply, the board warned, could result in the matter being escalated to higher authorities for further action.

Copies of the notice have been forwarded to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and other relevant stakeholders.