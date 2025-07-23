BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Uncapped Eyman named in Pakistan women’s squad for Ireland T20Is

BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 04:47pm

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin from August 6 to 10.

Regular skipper Fatima Sana will captain the side, which features the exciting inclusion of uncapped Eyman Fatima.

Eyman Fatima earned her selection following a stellar performance in the National Women’s T20 Tournament, where she scored 287 runs in eight matches at an impressive strike rate of 155.14. The 22-year-old also represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023.

Pakistan women’s team will not travel to India for World Cup: Naqvi

The squad was selected from the 24 players who participated in the Women’s Skills Camp. Following the conclusion of the camp on 24th July, the 15-member squad will undergo a pre-series training camp in Karachi before departing for Ireland to compete in the bilateral series.

The last T20I series between these two sides took place in 2022, when Ireland toured Pakistan and claimed a memorable 2-1 series victory.

Pakistan squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar

Schedule:

  • 6 Aug – First T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

  • 8 Aug – Second T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

  • 10 Aug – Third T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

