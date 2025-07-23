BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Sri Lanka shares drift higher after local rates held as expected

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.8% at 19,243.08
Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 04:41pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, gaining for the fourth straight session, after the country’s central bank kept policy rates unchanged - as widely expected.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.8% at 19,243.08, aided by gains in healthcare and information technology stocks.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka held its benchmark rate steady - as widely expected - at 7.75% on Wednesday.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Colombo Dockyard were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 24.85%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher ahead of rate decision day

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 235.3 million shares from 203.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.7 million) from 5.92 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 331.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6 billion rupees, the data showed.

