BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

Reuters Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 05:59pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors assessed trade developments including a U.S. tariff deal with Japan ahead of a U.S. stocks data announcement.

Brent crude futures were down 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $68.09 a barrel as of 1119 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.84 per barrel.

Both benchmarks lost about 1% in the previous session after the EU said it was considering countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that included a 15% tariff on U.S. imports from Japan.

“The slide (in prices) of the past three sessions appears to have abated but I don’t expect much of an upward impetus from news of the U.S.-Japan trade deal as the hurdles and delays being reported in talks with the EU and China will remain a drag on sentiment,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

The European Commission plans to submit counter-tariffs on 93 billion euros ($109 billion) of U.S. goods for approval to EU members, while the Commission’s primary focus is to achieve a negotiated outcome with the United States to avert 30% U.S. tariffs.

Investors are awaiting U.S. oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday.

In another bullish sign for the crude market, the U.S. energy secretary said on Tuesday that the U.S. would consider sanctioning Russian oil to end the war in Ukraine.

The EU on Friday agreed its 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowering the price cap for Russian crude.

On the physical supply side, Azeri BTC crude oil loadings from the Turkish port of Ceyhan resumed on Wednesday, after increased checks linked to a contamination issue delayed loadings in recent days, several industry sources told Reuters.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

Pakistan, Afghanistan ink PTA: report

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Read more stories