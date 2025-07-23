BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

PTI slams Sargodha ATC’s verdict

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly criticised a verdict handed down by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha, which sentenced three of its senior leaders and several workers to 10 years in prison over their alleged involvement in 9 May 2023 protests – an incident the party describes as a “false flag operation.”

An ATC court in Sargodha found Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bachar, PTI lawmakers Ahmed Chattha and Bilal Ejaz, and several party workers guilty of inciting unrest and damaging public property following the arrest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan in 2023.

The opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub, termed the ruling as “ridiculous” and accused the authorities of misusing the judicial system to target political opponents.

Writing on X, Ayub said the same prosecution witnesses had previously been declared unreliable by another judge in the same jurisdiction. He called the convictions a “mockery of justice” and alleged that the court’s decision was politically motivated.

“This proves the total bankruptcy of the installed hybrid regime and its handlers,” Ayub posted. “Our colleagues will contest this decision in high courts.”

He added that the presiding ATC judge would have to “answer before Allah” and suggested the judge’s family should be ashamed of the verdict.

In a separate statement, a PTI spokesperson described the sentences as “a stain on the face of justice” and “one of the darkest days in the country’s judicial history.”

The party alleged that the court had acted under pressure and that terrorism charges had been “fabricated” to suppress legitimate political dissent. “This is nothing short of a judicial witch hunt,” he lamented.

The party also questioned the validity of multiple cases being filed against the same individuals across different cities, suggesting the legal process had been manipulated to target PTI leaders.

The party vowed to continue its legal and political campaign against what it calls “state repression” and insists that it will not be deterred by what it views as politically motivated court decisions.

