PTA directs uninterrupted services amid rain relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: As flash floods and landslides wreak havoc across parts of Pakistan due to the ongoing monsoon spell, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an urgent advisory to telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted communication services and support relief efforts.

To coordinate emergency telecom measures, the PTA has established the National Emergency Telecommunication Coordination Centre (NETCC). This body will oversee the implementation of contingency plans and ensure that vital mobile and internet services remain operational in the affected areas.

According to the advisory, all telecom operators have been directed to activate their emergency protocols immediately. Special instructions have been issued to secure critical telecom infrastructure in sensitive regions to prevent further disruptions.

“In the event of any major technical failure, operators must inform PTA Headquarters without delay,” the advisory states. Additionally, service providers are required to submit service restoration reports every six hours to monitor recovery progress in real time.

The PTA has also emphasised the importance of public awareness during the crisis. Mobile operators are to disseminate flood-related alerts, evacuation information, and emergency contacts in both national and regional languages, helping ensure timely response and public safety.

Further directives include the deployment of temporary mobile units in heavily affected regions, activation of franchises by local loop operators to manage complaints, and the presence of staff at mobile top-up points to assist users.

Essential telecom services such as SIM issuance, balance recharge, and other basic facilities must continue without interruption, the advisory notes. The PTA has also called for the deployment of trained personnel at local and regional levels for field operations and on-ground support.

Lastly, the PTA urged operators to prioritise communication services for relief and emergency personnel, underscoring the critical role of telecom networks in disaster management and response.

