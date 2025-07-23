BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.51 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
DCL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 147.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.22%)
KEL 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
NBP 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
PREMA 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PRL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PTC 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
SNGP 117.03 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
SSGC 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,680 Increased By 260.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 42,696 Increased By 42.5 (0.1%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-23

Ogra holds seminar to initiate comprehensive digital platform

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has conducted a seminar at its headquarters to formally initiate a comprehensive digital platform to fully digitise Pakistan’s oil supply chain and is at highly advanced stage of the development.

The digitisation will cover the import terminals to the fuel dispensing stations, in a move aimed at eliminating inefficiencies, curbing pilferage, and restoring public trust in the energy sector.

In a decisive statement, Ogra Chairman, Masroor Khan, affirmed: “Pakistan’s oil sector must embrace digitisation — fully and without delay. From the point of import to the petrol pump, every link in the supply chain must be digitally monitored. Digitisation is essential not just for operational efficiency, but also for national transparency and integrity.”

The Ogra is committed to leading this transition and will not tolerate any obstruction, whether deliberate or due to neglect.

“Let me be clear: any obstruction to digitisation — whether by design, neglect, or vested interest — will be addressed firmly. We cannot allow outdated systems to hold back national progress,” the chairman added.

Under this initiative, every component of the oil supply chain — including refineries, storage terminals, tank lorries, Oil Marketing Company (OMC) depots, and retail fuel stations — will be brought under a unified digital oversight framework. This real-time monitoring system will allow for improved tracking, better data integrity, and enhanced regulatory control.

OGRA clarified that this initiative is not a proposal, but a regulatory mandate.

“Digitisation is now a legal requirement. Clear timelines and enforceable penalties will ensure compliance. All stakeholders must align with this transformation or face regulatory consequences.”

This bold move positions Pakistan among progressive nations that are integrating technology with energy regulation to enhance national efficiency, reduce economic losses, and build public confidence, the Ogra spokesman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA energy sector OMCs seminar digital platform oil sector digitisation oil supply chain

Comments

200 characters

Ogra holds seminar to initiate comprehensive digital platform

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories