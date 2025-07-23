Proposed amendment on LGs: NA Secretariat asked to issue reminder to all parliamentary party leaders

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday directed the National Assembly Secretariat to issue a reminder to all parliamentary party leaders to submit their opinion on the proposed constitutional amendment aimed at strengthening local governments.

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, which met with MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk in the chair, discussed “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Article 140-A) moved by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, seeking to make local government institutions more viable and effective in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The parliamentary body observed that, in compliance with its previous directions, letters were issued to the provincial governments as well as to the parliamentary leaders of all political parties, seeking their views regarding the proposed amendment in Article 140-A. However, the committee has so far not received a response of any parliamentary leader in this regard.

The committee directed the secretariat to issue a reminder to all parliamentary leaders to submit their opinions as soon as possible to proceed further in the matter.

The meeting also considered “The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025” moved by MNA Shazia Marri. During detailed deliberations, the mover informed the committee that, in light of the discussions held during the previous meeting, the proposed bill had been redrafted. The revised draft of the bill was placed before the parliamentary body for consideration, she said.

The members of the committee observed that, since the bill now contained substantive amendments, it was not feasible to deliberate upon the revised draft without prior examination. Therefore, the committee decided to defer consideration of the bill till its next meeting to allow members sufficient time for a thorough review.

The committee also considered the “Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Article 25) moved by MNA Nafeesa Shah and “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Section 54-A) moved by MNA Sofia Saeed Shah but due to the non-availability of the movers, the committee decided to defer consideration of both bills to its next meeting, with the observation that no further deferment shall be granted. The committee decided that, in case of continued absence of the movers, the bills shall be taken up and decided upon in absentia.

MNAs Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Kiran Haider, Syed Ibrar Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hafeezuddin, Hassan Sabir, Ali Muhammad Khan, Umair Khan Niazi, Changaze Ahmec Khan, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Aliya Kamran, Shazia Marri, Jawed Hanif Khan, and senior officials of Ministry of Law and Justice attended the meeting.

