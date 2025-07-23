BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (July 22, 2025)...
Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (July 22, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-07-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,300        285        16,585        16,585          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,469        305        17,774        17,774          NIL
===========================================================================

