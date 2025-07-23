BML 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CPHL 82.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.21%)
DGKC 172.70 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.86%)
FCCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
HUBC 148.18 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.9%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.03%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
NBP 123.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 167.70 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.82%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
PTC 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.95%)
SNGP 116.09 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.12%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.99%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,345 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,751 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 139,420 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,653 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-23

‘Trump’s renewed interest in Pakistan has India recalibrating China ties’

Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 07:03am

This is apropos a news item “Trump’s renewed interest in Pakistan has India recalibrating China ties” carried by this newspaper recently.

According to it, US President Donald Trump’s luncheon meeting with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House has prompted “a private diplomatic protest from India”. Quoting analysts and officials, the news item has also claimed that the ‘’protest’’ from New Delhi has warned Washington about “risks to their bilateral ties”. The same news item has also claimed that India is “recalibrating relations with China as a hedge”.

Seen from a geo-strategic prism, this item, no doubt, is highly important because of a variety of reasons. It is a fact that US-India ties have strengthened in the past two decades or since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 because both countries seek to counter China.

In my view, the situation, in fact, indicates India’s policy failures on so many fronts. One of these is the growing realization in the White House that India cannot be viewed or trusted as a competent or strong player in the security competition in the region. After boasting that it can play the role of a bulwark against China, India has been forced by a situation after its defeat in the four-day conflict against Pakistan in May to eat the humble pie.

Saleem Bukhari (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump India China Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

‘Trump’s renewed interest in Pakistan has India recalibrating China ties’

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Sindh Auqaf Dept: AGP ‘uncovers’ Rs423m irregularities

Read more stories