Pakistan

PM Shehbaz assures foolproof security for Chinese nationals across Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 10:29pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured that foolproof security arrangements are being implemented nationwide to safeguard Chinese nationals, amid the growing scope of bilateral cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the premier said the government was committed to enhancing security infrastructure and surveillance capabilities in major cities to ensure a safe, business-friendly environment for Chinese citizens working and living in Pakistan.

“China is our friendly nation, and the safety of our Chinese brothers is of utmost importance,” he said. “We are building a secure environment for long-term collaboration and investment.”

He stressed that with CPEC entering its second phase, focusing on private sector and business-to-business partnerships, securing Chinese personnel and assets has become even more critical.

The meeting was briefed on existing measures, including the deployment of dedicated security escorts, high-resolution surveillance in residential areas, and fast-tracked facilitation for Chinese citizens at airports and border points. Ongoing coordination between federal and provincial authorities was also reviewed.

Sharif directed relevant departments to accelerate the installation of Safe City systems across urban centres and ensure that all new housing projects include surveillance infrastructure aligned with national standards.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were among the officials present.

“The confidence of Chinese companies in Pakistan’s economy is vital to our economic future,” the prime minister noted, urging authorities to remove any gaps in the protection framework.

On March 25, 2024, five Chinese nationals, working on the Dasu hydropower project, lost their lives in a terror attack near Besham, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese government had asked for a thorough probe into the deadly terrorist attack and to provide foolproof security of its citizens after the deadly attack.

