BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher ahead of rate decision day

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.25% at 19091.93
Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 06:15pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Information technology stocks lifted Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday, with investors awaiting the central bank’s decision on interest rates, expected to remain unchanged.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.25% at 19091.93, rising for the third session in a row.

Economists polled by Reuters widely anticipate the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to keep policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as it awaits clarity on U.S. tariffs and the transmission of its surprise rate cut in May.

Industrial Asphalts and Horana Plantations were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 20.37%, respectively.

Real estate stocks power Sri Lanka shares higher

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 203.8 million shares from 216.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.92 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($19.6 million) from 5.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 160.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.80 billion rupees, the data showed.



