Sri Lanka shares end higher ahead of rate decision day

Information technology stocks lifted Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday, with investors awaiting the central bank’s decision on interest rates, expected to remain unchanged.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.25% at 19091.93, rising for the third session in a row.

Economists polled by Reuters widely anticipate the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to keep policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as it awaits clarity on U.S. tariffs and the transmission of its surprise rate cut in May.

Industrial Asphalts and Horana Plantations were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 20.37%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 203.8 million shares from 216.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.92 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($19.6 million) from 5.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 160.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.80 billion rupees, the data showed.