Gold unchanged at Rs361,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday as gold per tola clocked in at Rs361,200.

As per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same as it was sold at Rs309,671.

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs361,200.

The international rate of gold also remained the same on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,387 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver price clocked in at Rs4,035 per tola, registering an increase of Rs23.