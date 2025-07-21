Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs361,200 after a gain of Rs3,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs309,671 after it accumulated Rs3,087.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,600 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day. The bullion market remained closed on Saturday in support of a strike call by traders against tax laws.

The international rate of gold also increased on Monday. The rate was at $3,387 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $36, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs4,012.