Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 08:26pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs361,200 after a gain of Rs3,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs309,671 after it accumulated Rs3,087.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,600 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day. The bullion market remained closed on Saturday in support of a strike call by traders against tax laws.

The international rate of gold also increased on Monday. The rate was at $3,387 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $36, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs4,012.

