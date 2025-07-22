BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
HUBC 147.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.78 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.20 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.51%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 116.90 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,397 Increased By 1179.9 (0.85%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 464.4 (1.1%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Cosby Show’ actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2025 12:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: US actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played the son in the smash-hit sitcom “The Cosby Show,” has drowned in Costa Rica, authorities in the country said Monday. He was 54.

Warner played the loveable Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of the show, helmed by disgraced comic actor Bill Cosby.

“We received a report of an adult male who died of drowning asphyxiation at Cocles Beach in Cahuita” on Sunday afternoon, said a statement from investigating police.

“When the victim entered the sea he was apparently pulled out by a current.

“The man was assisted by bystanders on the beach, but was pronounced dead by Red Cross lifeguards.”

King’s musical sage Errollyn Wallen blazes new path

Local authorities identified him as the actor, and said his body had been transferred to a morgue for further analysis.

Warner, who was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “The Cosby Show,” also appeared in sitcoms “Malcolm & Eddie” and “Reed Between the Lines.”

“The Cosby Show,” which ran from 1984 to 1992, was one of the biggest TV hits of its time, detailing the lives of a middle-class Black family in New York.

The show was inspired by the stand-up routines of Bill Cosby, who played the family’s patriarch, a successful doctor.

The show was a commercial and critical hit, and was seen as groundbreaking for its depiction of a loving, happy Black family.

But its legacy has been overshadowed in recent years by dozens of complaints of sexual assault against Cosby, a man once known as “America’s Dad.”

Cosby Show Malcolm Jamal Warner The Cosby Show

Comments

200 characters

‘Cosby Show’ actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories