NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a landslide alert for northern regions of the country in view of forecasted monsoon rains and potential slope instability.

As per meteorological projections, isolated rainfall is expected across various valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, including Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamer, Ghanche, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Haveli, Bagh and Poonch.

Additionally, widespread heavy rainfall is forecasted in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan and adjoining mountainous zones, the NDMA said in a handout.

Due to this weather pattern, there is a heightened risk of landslides, mudslides, rockfalls, and ground subsidence in several vulnerable locations.

High-risk points include Kolai Palas (road 180), Lower Kohistan (road 200), Upper Kohistan (road 240), Tatta Pani (road 360), Jaglot (road 480), Nagar (road 460–480), Hunza (road 520–540), Rondu and Skardu at JSR, as well as various locations in Chitral.

NDMA issues flood alert

All concerned Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), rescue services, local administration, armed forces, and humanitarian partners including NGOs and civil society organisations have been advised to ensure the presence and readiness of response personnel, machinery, and emergency equipment in the sensitive areas.

Travellers and residents in these areas have been strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement, especially on steep or unstable slopes.

Eight killed in separate rain-related incidents

At least eight people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), as heavy downpours triggered landslides, flash floods, and roof collapses, local authorities and rescue officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the cloudburst struck around 3:30pm along a 7 to 8-kilometre stretch of Babusar Road between Jal and Diyung, triggering 14 to 15 major blockages caused by landslides, falling rocks, and heavy debris. At least three people were killed and one was injured in the incident.

Cloudburst at Babusar top: Deputy Commissioner Diamer briefs media

Three dead bodies and one injured person were shifted to the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Hospital in Chilas, where the injured victim remains under treatment.

Rescue and evacuation efforts were launched immediately. Tourists stranded in the affected areas were evacuated with the help of local administration and law enforcement.

Authorities reported that 10 to 15 vehicles remain stranded in flooded nallahs and debris-hit sections of the road.

Relief operations are ongoing, but access remains limited due to challenging terrain and continued risk of further landslides.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, five children lost their lives in two separate rain-related incidents today.

According to rescue officials, three children were killed after a roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall, while two others were swept away in a rainwater drain. Rescue 1122 teams are continuing search and relief operations in the affected areas.

Monsoon downpours continue to lash various parts

Monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing various parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A spokesperson of the Met Office told our correspondent that the highest rainfall of 184 mm was recorded in Islamabad during the last twenty-four hours.

Rainfall of 62 mm was recorded in Narowal and Muzaffarabad, 57 mm in Kotli, 54 mm in Rawalpindi and 42 mm in Murree.