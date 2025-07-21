BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

8 killed in separate rain-related incidents in KP, GB

BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2025

At least eight people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan’s northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), as heavy downpours triggered landslides, flash floods, and roof collapses, local authorities and rescue officials said Monday.

According to officials, the cloudburst struck around 3:30 p.m. along a 7 to 8-kilometre stretch of Babusar Road between Jal and Diyung, triggering 14 to 15 major blockages caused by landslides, falling rocks, and heavy debris. At least three people were killed and one was injured in the incident.

Three dead bodies and one injured person were shifted to the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Hospital in Chilas, where the injured victim remains under treatment.

Monsoon rains to continue in Punjab till July 25: PDMA

Rescue and evacuation efforts were launched immediately. Tourists stranded in the affected areas were evacuated with the help of local administration and law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police for Diamer district visited the site and managed to reach the mid-point of the affected zone, but further access was hindered by massive boulder deposits.

Public transport vehicles from the Girls Degree College and police department were used to transfer stranded tourists to hotels in Chilas.

Babusar Road remains severely blocked, while the Karakoram Highway (KKH) is also inaccessible at Lal Parhi and Tatha Pani due to landslides.

Authorities reported that 10 to 15 vehicles remain stranded in flooded nallahs and debris-hit sections of the road.

109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

Relief operations are ongoing, but access remains limited due to challenging terrain and continued risk of further landslides.

5 killed in two rain-related incidents in Swat

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, five children lost their lives in two separate rain-related incidents today.

According to rescue officials, three children were killed after a roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall, while two others were swept away in a rainwater drain. Rescue 1122 teams are continuing search and relief operations in the affected areas.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for the departed souls and patience for their families, stating that the provincial government stands with the mourning families in their time of sorrow.

cloudburst landslides in north landslide in GB

Comments

200 characters

8 killed in separate rain-related incidents in KP, GB

PSX sheds nearly 400 points on profit-taking

Police find suspicious white powder in Humaira Asghar’s flat

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Sunridge raises Rs2bn via Pakistan’s first agri-infrastructure sukuk

At least 20 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

Monsoon rains to continue in Punjab till July 25: PDMA

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Read more stories