BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
HUBC 147.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.78 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.40 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.64%)
PREMA 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 116.90 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.04%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,385 Increased By 1167.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 42,616 Increased By 460.7 (1.09%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong shares extend rally on Tibet dam project boost

  • The Hang Seng Index rose to 25,120, the highest since November 2021
Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: China stocks climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares extended gains to a multi-year peak, driven by construction and power firms after work began on a major dam project in Tibet, billed as the world’s largest.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added 0.3%.

  • The Hang Seng Index rose to 25,120, the highest since November 2021, while the CSI 300 Index touched its strongest point since November 2024.

  • Some construction and power stocks extended rallies after China announced over the weekend the start of construction on a $170 billion hydropower dam in Tibet.

  • Shanghai-listed Anhui Conch Cement jumped more than 6%, while Power Construction Co. of China hit the daily maximum of 10%.

  • “Investors usually don’t care much about the real economy in such a bull market, especially with the rise of their confidence in Beijing’s capability in handling any economic cracks,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

  • Easing U.S.-China tensions, Beijing’s push for long-term funds to invest in stocks and renewed confidence in the country’s manufacturing sector lifted sentiment, Lu noted.

  • “However, if stock markets lose steam, investors might shift more attention to the real economy, which will likely face some challenges in the second half of this year,” Lu said.

  • Meanwhile, the CSI Banks Index lost 1.1%, while healthcare shares rose 1%.

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that Washington and Beijing would hold talks “in the very near future,” with discussions potentially covering China’s purchases of Iranian and Russian oil.

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong shares extend rally on Tibet dam project boost

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories