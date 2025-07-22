BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
China stocks near 2022 high on construction, rare earth gains

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

HONG KONG: China stocks closed near 3-1/2-year high on Monday, led by rare earth and construction sectors, while Hong Kong stocks rose as internet heavyweights rallied following a government rebuke on price wars.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.7% to 3,559.79, its highest closing since January 2022. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index also gained 0.7%. Leading the gains onshore, the CSI Construction & Engineering Index rallied 4.3% to a seven-month high after China began construction of a $170 billion hydropower dam in Tibet.

The project is macro relevant and could provide some demand support, likely easing concerns on growth and the labor market marginally, Citi analysts said in a note.

Also lifting markets, the rare earth sector advanced 3.2% following a Reuters report that Beijing has quietly issued its first 2025 rare earth mining and smelting quotas.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index grew 0.7% after briefly topping the 25,000 level for the first time since February 2022.

Platform companies Meituan, JD.com and Alibaba rose between 1.8% and 2.7% after Beijing summoned the three and asked them to cool a bruising price war, a move dubbed by investors as an “anti-involution” campaign.

Positive catalysts from anti-involution policies and strength in the tech sector have lifted sentiment, which together with a solid economic foundation have fuelled the market rally that’s surprising in its timing yet reasonable, Huatai Securities said.

Looking ahead, Chinese policymakers are expected to hold the July Politburo meeting in the coming days to discuss economic policies for the second half of this year.

Goldman Sachs analysts said they don’t expect broad-based, significant stimulus in the near term, but anticipate continued policy pledges to regulate disorderly price competition and contain the “involution”.

