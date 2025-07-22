BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.21%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (2.7%)
PREMA 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
PRL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.95%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.92%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,326 Increased By 186.3 (1.32%)
BR30 39,796 Increased By 468.7 (1.19%)
KSE100 139,472 Increased By 1254.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 42,645 Increased By 490.1 (1.16%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as investors digest election results

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 11:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed on Tuesday, as investors returning from an extended holiday weekend reacted positively to the outcome of the upper house election, which aligned with market expectations.

As of 0023 GMT, the Nikkei was up 1.1% at 40,241.61. The broader Topix rose 0.78% to 2,856.49.

Japan’s ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s grip on power even as he vowed to remain party leader.

The election was closely monitored as Ishiba’s party also lost control of the more powerful lower house in elections last year and his Liberal Democratic Party was facing calls from opposition parties pledging to cut taxes.

“Investors bought stocks as the election outcome was in line with their expectations,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

“And they thought the election outcome would not have much impact on Japan’s policy framework immediately, as Ishiba said he has no plans to expand his coalition.”

Shares of technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 4%, making them the largest contributor to the Nikkei’s gains. Chip-related Advantest and Tokyo Electron rose 2.24% and 0.95%, respectively.

Heavy machinery maker Mitsubishi Heavy Industries jumped 5.4% to become the top percentage gainer in the Nikkei.

Medical equipment maker Olympus fell 2%, becoming the biggest drag in the Nikkei.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises as investors digest election results

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories