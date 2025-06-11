AIRLINK 156.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.68%)
BOP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.81 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.82%)
FCCL 46.73 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.48%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.18%)
FLYNG 60.74 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.46%)
HUBC 139.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
KEL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.06%)
MLCF 82.39 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (6.6%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.15%)
PACE 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.22%)
PAEL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.9%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.44%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 9.03 (5.46%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.93%)
PTC 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
SEARL 93.12 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.15%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.52%)
TRG 63.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 13,308 Increased By 228.6 (1.75%)
BR30 38,936 Increased By 978.8 (2.58%)
KSE100 124,086 Increased By 2061.9 (1.69%)
KSE30 37,569 Increased By 666.2 (1.81%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade framework; Hino plunges

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 10:35am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge climbed for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after US and Chinese officials agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and remove China’s curbs on rare earths, supporting demand for risk assets.

Chip-sector heavyweights Sumco and Tokyo Electron surged 7% and 3.6%, respectively.

Mazda Motor climbed 1.2% as the yen weakened, boosting export shares.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.5% as of the midday break, set for its longest winning streak in about a month. So far, it is down 4.2% for the year.

The broader Topix gauge was flat.

US President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff spats have largely been factored into global equity prices, but Japanese stocks have yet to recover to highs seen around the beginning of the year, said Tatsunori Kawai, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities.

After meetings by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve next week, summer salary bonuses and company dividends in Japan may be factors to push domestic shares higher.

“With those funds in the pipeline, I think the inflow of money into the market will continue,” Kawai said.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as chip stocks rally ahead of Sino-US talks

“After we get through next week, I think it’s basically easier to go higher and catch up with US equities.”

Sumco was the biggest gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Isetan Mitsukoshi gaining 6.2%.

The biggest loser was Hino Motors down 17%, after the truckmaker and unit of Toyota Motor said it would issue new shares as part of a merger agreement with Mitsubishi Fuso.

JAPAN STOCK Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade framework; Hino plunges

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Pakistan govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced in Pakistan

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Read more stories