BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-22

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi, has fixed customs value $0.08/Watt to $0.09/Watt on the import of solar panels of all origin.

According to a valuation ruling (2012 of 2025) issued by the directorate on Monday, several representations were received by the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi, emphasising the need for re-determination of customs values for the aforementioned goods, citing that their prices have changed and decreased in the international market.

Accordingly, the directorate undertook an exercise to re-determine the customs values of the said goods in line with prevailing international market trends.

Tax on imported solar panels: what does it mean for Pakistan’s renewable energy future?

Analysis to determine Customs Values: An initial meeting was convened on 19.02.2025 following the receipt of a representation from the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) dated 21.01.2025, wherein, a revision of the existing valuation ruling No 189412024 dated 04-07-2024 was requested. The representation cited a significant decline in international prices of solar panels, noting that the values prescribed in the prevailing valuation ruling were comparatively on the higher side.

It was also highlighted that several importers were facing difficulties with banks, as the declared transaction values were lower than the existing customs values, resulting in delays in clearance of goods due to banking compliance issues.

During the initial meeting, the majority of stakeholders/importers expressed unanimous support for the continuation of the tier-based categorisation of solar panels as prescribed in the previous valuation ruling.

Furthermore, they collectively emphasised that global market prices of solar panels had declined since the issuance of the last ruling in July, 2024. The stakeholders also requested that market verification be conducted from local distributors and ongoing solar exhibitions in Pakistan to corroborate prevailing prices.

It is pertinent to mention that several key importers could not participate in the initial meeting due to their attendance at an ongoing international annual exhibition in China, which spans approximately two months.

In the subsequent meeting, a majority of the attending stakeholders reiterated their stance on the downward trend of market prices, requesting a downward revision in customs values. In support of their position, relevant commercial invoices, Goods Declarations (GDs), and other documentary evidence reflecting the current transaction values of various Tier-based solar panels were submitted.

Additionally, clearance data for the preceding 90 days was retrieved and thoroughly scrutinised to facilitate an informed and fair re-determination of customs values.

Method(s) adopted to determine Customs values: Valuation methods specified in Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, were duly considered in sequential order to arrive at the customs values of subject goods.

The transaction value method as provided in sub-section (l) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, was found inapplicable due to absence of information as required under sub-section (2) of Section 25 of Customs Act, 1969.

The identical goods value method as provided in Section 2-5(5) was examined, some applicable values were found but that the same could not be solely relied upon due to absence of absolute demonstrable evidence of quantities and qualities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

energy sector power sector Customs value Customs Valuation Solar panels import solar panels Pakistan Solar Association solar energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories