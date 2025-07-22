BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: The ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joint opposition succeeded in getting elected all their candidates to the Senate of Pakistan without any upset on Monday.

Although the distribution of tickets had created err in the ranks of the PTI in the province and candidates including Irfan Saleem, Khurram Zeeshan and Ayesha Bano had refused to accept the decision of the party leadership. However, at last the matter was settled down with the withdrawal of the candidates from the polls.

The ruling party and joint opposition were agreed on a formula of the election of 6-5 formula and efforts were also made to elect their due share unopposed. However, the internal rift in PTI over the awarding of tickets and dispute over the oath taking of the members of the KP Assembly elected on women and non-Muslims reserved seats created hurdle in the election of the candidates unopposed.

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

All 145 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the Electoral College for the Senate poll, cast their votes and after counting the Election Commission of Pakistan issued Form-58, the Certificate of Election to the elected candidates.

The successful candidates including Robina Khalid (PPP) and Robina Naz (PTI) on seats reserved for women, Azam Khan Swati (PTI) and Dilawar Khan (JUI-F) on technocrat seats, while Muhammad Talha Mahmood (PPP), Niaz Ahmad (PML-N) Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Murad Saeed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Faisal Javed (PTI) and Atta-ul-Haq of JUI-F were elected on general seats.

KP SENATE KP Assembly PTI Senate elections ECP SENATE POLLS KP Government reserved seats Senate of Pakistan KP Senate elections Electoral College

