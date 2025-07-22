BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Islamabad experiences heaviest rainfall since 2001

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has experienced its heaviest rainfall since 2001, setting new records across various parts of the city and prompting an urgent response from the authorities.

According to official data, Saidpur received 157 mm of rain, Golra (near Sector E-11) recorded 184 mm, Bokra (adjacent to Sector I-12) saw 198 mm, and the PMD station near Sector H-8/2 measured 175 mm.

In response to the situation, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed the immediate deployment of special field teams to continuously monitor low-lying and flood-prone areas. All relevant machinery has been placed on standby for emergency use, and the leaves of all concerned officers and field staff have been canceled to ensure full availability of resources during this critical period.

Following instructions from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Randhawa along with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, CDA Enforcement, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (DMA), and other senior officials conducted an on-site visit to Saidpur and adjoining areas to assess the damage and guide emergency operations.

Teams from the CDA, Islamabad Police, Rescue 1122, DMA, and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have been stationed in the affected areas, equipped with modern machinery to drain water, clear obstructions, and provide immediate assistance to citizens. Despite the heavy rain, traffic across all major roads in the capital continues to flow normally due to coordinated efforts by the Islamabad Traffic Police and civil administration.

To tackle the situation more effectively, an Emergency Flood Cell has been established on the instructions of the CDA chairman. This cell is operational 24/7 and is actively responding to complaints and emergency calls related to urban flooding and water accumulation. Citizens are encouraged to contact helpline numbers 16 and 1334 in case of any emergencies or to report issues such as blocked drains or stranded vehicles.

Randhawa emphasised that public safety remains the administration’s top priority. “We are utilising all possible resources to protect citizens and minimise disruption. The CDA, district administration, and all emergency services are working around the clock to ensure Islamabad remains functional and safe.”

Special monitoring teams have also been deployed to sectors historically vulnerable to waterlogging. These teams are in constant contact with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other relevant departments to stay updated on changing weather conditions and to act accordingly.

The public has widely appreciated the timely and coordinated response of the CDA and related institutions. Many citizens commended the authorities for taking swift action to minimise the impact of the rainfall and ensure road accessibility and drainage operations.

Randhawa concluded by reaffirming the administration’s commitment: “We are prepared for any emergency. The safety and well-being of Islamabad’s residents is our foremost responsibility, and we will continue to stand ready to face any situation now or in the future.”

With more rainfall expected over the coming days, the administration remains on high alert, ensuring all departments are fully equipped and responsive to any potential developments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad heaviest rainfall

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad experiences heaviest rainfall since 2001

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories