Islamabad experiences heaviest rainfall since 2001

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has experienced its heaviest rainfall since 2001, setting new records across various parts of the city and prompting an urgent response from the authorities.

According to official data, Saidpur received 157 mm of rain, Golra (near Sector E-11) recorded 184 mm, Bokra (adjacent to Sector I-12) saw 198 mm, and the PMD station near Sector H-8/2 measured 175 mm.

In response to the situation, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed the immediate deployment of special field teams to continuously monitor low-lying and flood-prone areas. All relevant machinery has been placed on standby for emergency use, and the leaves of all concerned officers and field staff have been canceled to ensure full availability of resources during this critical period.

Following instructions from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Randhawa along with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, CDA Enforcement, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (DMA), and other senior officials conducted an on-site visit to Saidpur and adjoining areas to assess the damage and guide emergency operations.

Teams from the CDA, Islamabad Police, Rescue 1122, DMA, and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have been stationed in the affected areas, equipped with modern machinery to drain water, clear obstructions, and provide immediate assistance to citizens. Despite the heavy rain, traffic across all major roads in the capital continues to flow normally due to coordinated efforts by the Islamabad Traffic Police and civil administration.

To tackle the situation more effectively, an Emergency Flood Cell has been established on the instructions of the CDA chairman. This cell is operational 24/7 and is actively responding to complaints and emergency calls related to urban flooding and water accumulation. Citizens are encouraged to contact helpline numbers 16 and 1334 in case of any emergencies or to report issues such as blocked drains or stranded vehicles.

Randhawa emphasised that public safety remains the administration’s top priority. “We are utilising all possible resources to protect citizens and minimise disruption. The CDA, district administration, and all emergency services are working around the clock to ensure Islamabad remains functional and safe.”

Special monitoring teams have also been deployed to sectors historically vulnerable to waterlogging. These teams are in constant contact with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other relevant departments to stay updated on changing weather conditions and to act accordingly.

The public has widely appreciated the timely and coordinated response of the CDA and related institutions. Many citizens commended the authorities for taking swift action to minimise the impact of the rainfall and ensure road accessibility and drainage operations.

Randhawa concluded by reaffirming the administration’s commitment: “We are prepared for any emergency. The safety and well-being of Islamabad’s residents is our foremost responsibility, and we will continue to stand ready to face any situation now or in the future.”

With more rainfall expected over the coming days, the administration remains on high alert, ensuring all departments are fully equipped and responsive to any potential developments.

